The What: The iRoom iBezel is a new generation of iPad docking stations.

The What Else: With iRoom iBezel users decide where immediate access to their favorite controls is needed. Select functions and set quick access buttons on the iDock. Through the intuitive programming and integration of the major home control systems (RTI, Control4, Crestron, AMX, Gira Homeserver), the new iBezel can grant quick and easy access to favorite functions at any time. Control for lighting, audio, video, home security, HVAC, and much more can be accessed with the touch of a button. With a launch in June 2015, the product will be able to control 17 pre-programmed IP protocols.

The Bottom Line: The elegant design of the independently programmable keypad that is incorporated into the glass bezel give the iDock even more advantages besides the well-known touchcode security features.