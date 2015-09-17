iRoom and Key Digital Launch Compass Control Driver

Compass Control from iRoom is a fully integrated major control system built to use Apple iOS 5 devices – iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch – as its backbone.

Key Digital, in conjunction with Compass Control’s Compass Alliance Partners (CAP), has created a fully integrated control system with driver support for hardware. Combining the knowledge and expertise from the multiple CAP brands has allowed Compass Control to develop into a complete, turn-key residential or commercial control solution.



Compass Control is currently comprised of three main components: the Compass Control Software License (KD-CSLX1), the new Compass Control Master Controller (KD-MC1000), and the Compass Control App, which is currently available in the App Store on iTunes. With these components, any installation is now given complete control over audio, video, HVAC, lighting, shades, and security.