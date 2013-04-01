T3 Innovation Launches Power Prowler 3-In-1 Electrical Fault Finder

The What: T3 Innovation, a provider of handheld test equipment, has introduced a new 3-In-1 PLR600 Power Prowler fault finder. The Power Prowler is scheduled to ship April 2013.





The What Else: The Digital Multimeter functions support DC Volts, 10M Ohm input impedance, AC Volts, 10M Ohm input impedance; automatically selected AC or DC Volts with a lower impedance; continuity with audible signal for low resistance; Ohms measurement, and data logging and graphing capability options.

Fault Detection provides 1) a quick picture of a cable’s condition, measuring distances to shorts or open faults in a cable or the cable length, 2) features library of common cable type VOP values, 3) Calibration mode calculates the VOP once the length of a cable is inputted, and 4) Loop testing with audible indication of changing readings.

“The Power Prowler eliminates the need for carrying three separate testers, allowing a technician to have a digital multimeter, cable fault detection, and a live event detection all in one unit,” said Ron Vogel, T3 Innovation CEO. “By not only combining multiple necessary tools, such as these three distinct yet sometimes necessary testers into just one device, the end result is not just time saved, it has the potential to save repair facilities millions of dollars in down time. Additionally, it eliminates frustration, by finding events on cable that only occur during field use and when the electric systems are actually carrying voltage and current.”



The Bottom Line: The Live Event Detection provides a continuous view of live and energized cable conditions by sampling a circuit continuously to detect changes. Power Prowler detects, locates, and characterizes cable faults, plus has the ability to time stamp these events.“With the complexity of today’s electrical, data, voice and video signal carrying systems, you need a tool that is fast, accurate, and easy-to-use to see down the wire and show the exact conditions that exist,” added Vogel. “The Power Prowler not only combines three necessary technologies into one portable handheld unit, but it also allows for quicker, easier, safer, and more cost effective maintenance no matter the task at hand.”