Epson Releases Portable Tabletop Projection Screen

Epson has announced the ES1000 ultraportable tabletop projection screen designed for mobile professionals. The $129.99 ES1000 features a one-piece design for quick setup on virtually any size tabletop in less than 30 seconds, with a projected image of up to 50-inches diagonally.

“As the leader in projection, we are always striving to provide affordable, innovative products that make our customer’s lives easier,” said Jason Meyer, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “Whether walking across town, commuting by car or flying to your next destination, the ES1000 is the perfect traveling partner for road warriors needing an ultraportable screen that can go anywhere and be setup in seconds.”

The ES1000 is lightweight and travel-friendly, ideal for small meeting rooms where there isn’t enough room for a free standing screen, and designed to be easily transported between conference rooms or taken on the road. Weighing only 6.5 pounds and measuring 34.5-inches long, when closed the ES1000 forms its own carrying case and conveniently fits in an airplane overhead compartment. In addition, its bright white screen ensures vivid and clear presentations.