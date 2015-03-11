InFocus Adds Q Tablets Optimized for Education, Business, and Consumer Use

After selling out of its first-generation InFocus Q Tablet last year, InFocus Corporation has released three new 10.1-inch, Windows 8.1 tablets specifically designed for use at home, in school, and at work.

The second-generation InFocus Q Tablet series now consists of the INP-120Q for consumers, INP-120Q-ED for use in schools, and INP-120Q-PR for business. Each of the new models features a 10.1-inch display, a version of the Window 8.1 operating system, an Intel Atom 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and dual front and rear-facing cameras. Unlike some other tablets, these models also feature network connectivity, USB-A, USB-C 3.0, and an SD card slot for data transfers.

There are only a few differences between the models. The consumer-friendly INP-120Q runs Windows 8.1 with Bing and comes with Microsoft Office365 at no cost for one year so it’s ready for work or play. For power and increased productivity similar to a PC, the INP-120Q-PR and INP-120Q-ED run a full version of the high-performance Windows 8.1 Pro operating system. The education version is specially priced for school budgets.

InFocus Q Tablet includes free downloadable applications to facilitate sharing, viewing and controlling content with other InFocus devices wirelessly, enhancing the collaboration experience. Free apps include:

· EZ Display – Presents documents from the Q Tablet to an enabled InFocus projector.

· ControlView – Duplicates the InFocus Mondopad desktop on the Q Tablet, giving a presenter full touch control of Mondopad from the tablet.

· Present2 – Wirelessly replicates the Q Tablet’s screen on Mondopad for presentations.

· InFocus BigNote (trial) – Adds an interactive whiteboard to the Q Tablet with multi-colored pens and shapes for notes, sketches and annotations that can be saved and shared.

· InFocus BigConnect (trial) – Lets users make and receive SIP and H.323 video calls from the Q Tablet.