SYNNEX Fundraiser Raises $1.07 Million for Children’s Charities

SYNNEX Corporation, a distributor of IT products and services with its U.S. distribution headquarters based in Greenville, SC, has raised approximately $1.07 million to benefit the local charities of its third annual fundraiser, SYNNEX Share the Magic.
- The charities include A Child’s Haven, Clement’s Kindness Fund for the Children, Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Carolina, and Pendleton Place for Children and Families. By achieving greater success each year since its inception in 2011, SYNNEX Share the Magic has raised a total of more than $2.25 million.
- “On behalf of SYNNEX Corporation, I am very pleased to thank the SYNNEX associates and business partners, along with the local organizations and individuals who united in the spirit of charitable giving to make a significant impact through these four well-deserving organizations,” said Peter Larocque, president, North America Distribution, SYNNEX Corporation and founder of SYNNEX Share the Magic. “We continue to set high goals for ourselves and are very pleased with the results. In 2014, we hope to bring even more support to these charities that make such a difference for children facing illness, neglect or abuse and their families.”
- Held on October 5, 2013 at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, the SYNNEX Share the Magic gala hosted more than 1,000 guests. Support came from both SYNNEX Corporation’s manufacturer partners and the local business community. Secretary Richard W. Riley and Betty Farr, community philanthropist, served as honorary co-chairs of the event, which offered both silent and live auctions and featured recording artist, Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles. SYNNEX Share the Magic is further supported by a series of smaller events sponsored by local businesses and organizations throughout the community.
- The 2014 SYNNEX Share the Magic fundraising event will be held on the evening of Saturday, October 4, 2014 at the TD Convention Center.