InFocus Adds Capacitive Touch, Jupiter Catalyst Display Processor

InFocus will soon add projected capacitive touch and 4K resolution to a variety of its interactive touchscreen solutions. These new capabilities will be enabled by the addition of Jupiter Catalyst 4K to InFocus’ display wall processors. The Jupiter Catalyst 4K delivers ultra HD 4K resolution to every display on a video wall, offering exceptional performance within a space-efficient solution. Catalyst 4K will debut at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas at the InFocus booth #N1417.

The InFocus Jupiter Catalyst 4K processor delivers bandwidth reaching 336 Gbps providing Ultra HD 4K resolution and high frame rates. Native 4K input and output decoding in addition to support for standard HD sources enables advanced visualization of multiple simultaneous, high-quality data and video feeds.

InFocus’ 65-inch Mondopad, interactive 65-inch and 70-inch JTouch whiteboards, as well as the previously annouced 40-inch JTouch whiteboard and 65-inch Canvas Touch are the first InFocus products to employ projected capacitive touch. The technology, used on leading smartphones and personal tablets, eliminates the need for a stylus and enables a more intuitive and responsive user experience. Unlike IR touchscreens, capacitive touch technology allows more touch points with faster response and bezel-free edge-to-edge glass, allowing for a brighter and sharper display, a sleek design and fluid multi-touch capabilities.

Space efficient yet scalable with support for up to four extension chassis, Catalyst 4K is intended for display wall projects of any size—from control rooms to smaller conference rooms and executive office applications. It supports up to 28 4K sources, up to 56 HD sources and up to 12 4K displays, which can showcase up to 48 HD sources.

InFocus Jupiter Catalyst 4K is available immediately, and the first products equipped with capacitive touch will ship in June and July of 2016.