InFocus Acquires VIDCO and Avistar

InFocus has recently acquired VIDCO and Avistar. VIDCO is a systems provider of multimedia room and building solutions headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Avistar is a video conferencing software provider specializing in video calling from mobile devices, video phones, tablets, desktops, touchscreen solutions, and large-format video walls. These acquisitions, following recent acquisition of Jupiter Systems, are the latest InFocus investments as it expands to serve its global customers as well as its geographic presence worldwide.

VIDCO has a 30-year history of providing counseling, customized planning, and installations using the latest high-performance components, including professional services and support for customers in Germany and all over Europe. Providing specialized expertise for customers, VIDCO believes the ease-of-use and reliability of the integrated technology is a prerequisite - from the features of presentation and board rooms up to supporting enterprise systems by steering of all functions of the building. Post-acquisition, VIDCO will continue to provide sales and support, working closely with other InFocus partners in Europe.

The acquisition of VIDCO provides new resources for InFocus, its EMEA channel partners, and its end users. This March, InFocus will open an EMEA Executive Briefing Center and Training Academy in Frankfurt. InFocus channel partners will gain a state-of-the-art facility to preview and demonstrate InFocus’ integrated solutions. A regular schedule of sales and technical training classes for partners will be offered.

“Our end-to-end product line is unmatched in the industry,” said Mark Housley, InFocus CEO. “This acquisition enhances our ability to localize and customize service for the European market, which is of paramount importance to our growth strategy. Expanding our offering to include custom consultation, installation and service regionally, is further evidence that we will be without peer as we transform the way people present, visualize and collaborate with each other.”

Other resources added through the acquisition of Avistar enable InFocus to offer video conferencing at prices that are affordable for all budgets, whether it's connecting to a distant classroom or campus, or connecting an entire global infrastructure.

Avistar software technology is already deployed in the all-in-one Mondopad video conferencing system as well as the various calling services, such as ConX, that InFocus provides. Additional products integrating Avistar solutions will be announced soon.

"Growth and depth in all areas is a key focus for us this year," said Mark Housley, InFocus CEO. "This acquisition expedites our ability to leverage software to more rapidly create and enhance the human experience of connecting, to anyone, anywhere."