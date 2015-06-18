InfoComm15’s Grand Opening

Wednesday morning’s ribbon cutting ceremony marked InfoComm’s official welcome of attendees to the technology trade show’s most successful iteration. With 515,000 square feet and 22 audio demo rooms, the show floor once again offered attendees the unique experience of seeing (and hearing) the latest AV solutions up close.

For the past year, InfoComm leaders have carefully crafted the various pavilions and demos to cater to the AV industry’s cutting-edge trends. Many of the changes in this year’s show stem from reactions to the 2014 InfoComm schedule, buttressed by some new ideas reflecting issues and technologies that have come to the fore since then.



“Every success gives us an opportunity to get better the next year,” explained David Labuskes, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. “One of the things that helps the industry get better is by not becoming complacent. We want to deliver a trade show that is most valuable for the attendees and exhibitors.”



Jason McGraw, Senior Vice President of Expositions, InfoComm International, said this year is the largest show to date.



“The show is tracking very closely to where we were last year, but we have record hotel reservations,” he said. “That’s a good sign that the show is healthy. It’s one for the record books, and we're very excited about that.”



Many attendees yesterday were still riding the high from the keynote panel and the awards banquet, and were ready to jump into the day’s offerings. Over by the audio demo rooms, you could hear the roar of the latest loudspeaker technologies in full power.



On the show floor, the Drone Pavilion was in high demand, while throughout the space you could catch the conversations of AV peers collaborating with exhibitors for their next projects. 4K is also becoming more mainstream, McGraw said, and that is reflected throughout the show. And that’s just one part of the great offerings here at InfoComm15. Education sessions continued to thrive, with attendees packing the classrooms.



“One of the amazing strengths of the show is the breadth, and one of the opportunities to improve on is to get depth. We see so many educational offerings, like with the digital signage summit or UCC solutions, and this lets the groups dive deep down and provide breadth and width for everything in industry,” Labuskes said.



Get all the latest social news and views about InfoComm curated live by the editors of SCN, AV Technology, and AVNetwork at www.avnetwork.com/infocomm2015.