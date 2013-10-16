NEC Adds 65 Inch Touch Display to V Series

NEC Display Solutions of America has added a 65-inch model to its Touch-Integrated V Series. The commercial-grade panel and components deliver touchscreen capabilities for digital signage and video wall applications in education, corporate, retail and restaurant environments.

NEC’s V652-TM display offers digital signage users interactive capabilities with full-HD resolution at a cost-conscious price. Within the Touch-Integrated V Series bezel is an integrated, low-profile, 4-camera optical-imaging technology that allows for up to six simultaneous touches. Its anti-reflective glass coating protects the panel and allows for higher brightness transmittance.

“Touch-screen applications continue to trend upward as organizations explore new ways to connect with customers and clients,” said Rachel Karnani, Senior Product Manager for Large Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “The new V652-TM display gives end users a brand-building tool at an attractive price point.”

The new touch-Integrated V Series model includes the following features:

•Commercial-grade LCD panel and components

•1920 x 1080 native resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 430 cd/m2 (maximum brightness), and 4000:1 contrast ratio

•4-camera optical-imaging technology, which supports up to six simultaneous touches

•Integrated, double-sided anti-reflective glass protects the LCD panel, while minimizing reflectivity

•Expanded connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D

•Networking capabilities through RS232C, RJ45, IR Remote and DDC/CI inputs

•Built-in expansion slot, which allows for integration of Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) devices or NEC accessories

•Built-in, low-profile 10W speakers

•Optional accessories, which include stands, 3G/HD/SD-SDI card, DVI daisy chain, OPS devices, OPS adapter (required for use with OPS adapters) and external PCs