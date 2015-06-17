InfoComm ‘WOWs’ on Day One

Outside the Orange County Convention Center, welcoming the expected 35,000 attendees for InfoComm15, is a colorful one-word greeting that says it all — WOW. Thus the feeling this year’s show inspires in its aim to create exceptional experiences at every step: from the excited buzz on the show floor as cutting-edge technologies are unveiled to the informed appraisals of trends and techniques as heard in hundreds of classes offered here to the fellowship the immersive InfoComm experience encourages among attendees, be they first timers or veterans.

InfoComm’s leadership has worked tirelessly for the last year to prepare for this week, all the while carefully considering the multiple factors it takes to make these days meaningful in every respect.



“We’ve been working on that for the entire attendance experience,” says David Labuskes, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “For our classroom and education offerings we've revamped and enhanced more areas.”



Keeping the technologies consistent throughout the education and training sessions was key to helping create the experience, Labuskes explains. The same concept was utilized on the show floor, where attendees can experience the latest technologies and solutions close up.



“It's this sensory overload experience that affects even the most seasoned attendees,” he says.



Leading up to the show opening yesterday, Labuskes says the biggest buzz surrounded InfoComm’s new drone programs, with training sessions and a pavilion on the show floor.



“We have over a dozen training sessions on that, with over 100 people registered for each. It’s standing room only,” Labuskes adds. “Clearly we're new stuff junkies.”



The Women of InfoComm breakfast is also expected to make a splash this year. Since it started two years ago, this event, meant to empower and support the women in the industry, has grown from 35 attendees to more than 200 registered. “This is something we’re really excited about,” says Labuskes. “The momentum is just so cool to me.”



Finally, Labuskes says the Innovation Showcase is sure to add to the experience this year.



“The Innovations Showcase gives the opportunity for early-stage companies to bring their innovations to the show floor in a way that’s less of an investment for them, but beneficial for the entire industry.”



