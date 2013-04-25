L-Acoustics LA Network Manager Software

L-Acoustics has released the latest version of its LA Network Manager software (2.1.0.1) as well as a firmware update (2.0.0.2) for its LA4 and LA8 amplified controllers.

New features to LA Network Manager version 2.1.0.1 include:

* Compatibility with Windows(r) 8

* New L-COM network engine with fast detection of units and improved protocol of data transfer

* Enhanced contour EQ: zoom factor with wide range and fine steps, eight IIR filters with Q factor up to 40

* Universal firmware package included, auto-detection of unit type for facilitated firmware update process

* Various bug fixes and improvements

Version 2.0.0.2 firmware for the LA4 and LA8 now offers:

* Audio available within nine seconds after power is turned on

* Output delay extended to 680 ms per channel

* LA8 comes with both LA8 and LA4 presets onboard

* The routing (input selection) for the output channels can be set from the preset parameters menu

The new Preset Library 3.0, accompanying both releases, offers a simplified preset structure and integration of various LA4 presets (5XT, KILO, KIVA_SB15, SB15_100 and SB15_100_C).

The full release pack with updated documentation is now available from L-Acoustics' online download center.