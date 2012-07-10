Platinum Tools Launches New Length Measurement Voice/Data/Video Tester

Platinum Toolshas launched the new VDV MapMaster 2.0 voice, data, and video tester. Now with cable length measurement, the VDV MapMaster 2.0 is now shipping with an MSRP of $129.95.

Todd Cota, Platinum Tools VP of Sales, explained to AV Technology Magazine what differentiates this tool from the myriad tester-type mobile apps available for iOS and Android. "The VDV MapMaster 2.0 is a multi-platform tester for category wire and coaxial cables," Cota said. "The VDV has the capabilities to perform a continuity test, map your cable network, measure the lengths of cables and accurately determine the distance to an open or a short. This unit also includes a Tone generator for tracing cables in a wall."

As to why should tech managers consider investing in this tool, purchasing a multi-platform tester "greatly reduces the investment instead of buying single platform testers," Cota said.

Length Mode is used to measure the length of entire cables and its pin pairs and allows for viewing and adjusting the length constant value for video, data, and voice cables. The VDV MapMaster tests Cat-6, Cat5e, Cat-5, Cat-4, Cat-3, and coax cables, as well as shielded cables. Video and data cables can be connected to their respective remotes at the same time to improve testing efficiency, the company says. Patch cables may be tested without removing the master remote from storage.

With a size and weight of only 6.4 inches x 2.8 inches x 1.4 inches and just 9.0 ounces, additional features of the VDV MapMaster include:

·Tests voice (six wire), data (eight wire), and video (coax)

·Measures the entire length of a cable and/or individual wire pairs within the cable

·Easy-to-read, "extra large" 7-segment LCD screen with large icons

·Tone generator with selectable tone cadence and selectable pins carrying tone

·RJ (voice and data) master remote stores in bottom of case

·Map 19 locations at one time

·Measures length in feet or meters

·Tests and indicates pins with shorts, opens, reversals miswires and split pairs

·Displays “Pass” icon for correctly wired T568A/B and crossover/uplink

·Displays “Pass” icon for correctly wired 6-pin telephone plus “Rev” for reverse pinned

·Voltage detection warning icon

·Long battery life; low battery icon indicator

·Auto power off

Numerous accessories for the VDV MapMaster 2.0 are also available.