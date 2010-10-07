Billiken Group Established To Serve Japanese Companies

NEW YORK, NY—Allan R. Lamberti, former VP and GM of TOA Electronics, announced the establishment of Billiken Group, an international professional services firm which provides consulting and business advisory services to Japanese companies. Its mission is to provide guidance, coaching, and training to Japanese executives and managers of American subsidiary companies.



Allan Lamberti

Billiken Group is a team of experienced executive advisors who are experts in cross-cultural collaboration. The firm assists Japanese managers assigned to run U.S. subsidiary companies by validating the decisions, directions, actions, responses, and plans of the local management and staff.

In addition to its suite of advisory services, Billiken Group also offers a unique seminar program for Japanese executives called The Book Report. Billiken Group reviews best-selling business books for its Japanese clients and delivers presentations highlighting the synopsis of the selected book.

Broadcast Pix And Echolab Co-Founder Remembered



Ted Whittaker

BILLERICA, MA—Ted Whittaker, 80, a cofounder of Broadcast Pix, recently died suddenly. He spent more than 50 years in the television industry, where he also co-founded switcher producer Echolab.

Whittaker served in the U.S Army in radio communications and was awarded three bronze stars in the Korean War. In 1972 he cofounded Echolab, where he was its sales manager and president. In 2002, he co-founded Broadcast Pix. He retired in 2005, but continued to serve as a member of its Board of Directors.

ST. PAUL, MN—Using JBL CBT column speakers, systems integration firm Frattalone and Associates recently solved the reverb issues that had been plaguing the 108-yearold Landmark Center’s Musser Cortile in St. Paul, MN. Frattalone and Associates installed JBL CBT70J Column Arrays and CBT70JE Bass Extensions to improve the audio of the six-story cavernous structure, which was struggling to overcome a consistent three-second reverb time.