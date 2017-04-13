InfoComm Names 2017 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship Winner

The International Communications Industries Foundation (ICIF), a non-profit charitable and educational organization created by InfoComm International to support the audiovisual industry, has named Jacob Faber the recipient of the 2017 Michael Vergauwen Scholarship. Faber, a junior from the University of British Columbia pursuing a degree in electrical engineering and design, will receive $5,000 to support his education in the audiovisual field.

Jacob Faber

Faber grew up learning about the latest innovations in AV technology from his father, who works in the AV industry. He plans to use his skills in electrical prototyping and hardware and software development for a career in design and manufacturing of new audiovisual technologies. Faber is currently working with Asnet Technologies in New Zealand, shadowing and assisting technicians on a variety of different AV installations, as well as taking part in design and project management.

"I have always enjoyed solving puzzles and creating with my hands, and for a long time I've known that a career choice for me should include both of those practices," said Faber. "The Michael Vergauwen Scholarship has helped me to visualize a career in the AV industry, and having these clear goals is very motivating for my continued learning and growth."

"The foundation is pleased to honor the late Michael Vergauwen's impact on the AV industry with this scholarship program," said Ron Camden, president of ICIF and vice president of global sales for Biamp. "The scholarship was established in his memory in the hopes of building the next generation of AV professionals, as workforce development was an issue that he tirelessly worked to address while he was a longstanding member of the ICIF Board and an InfoComm officer. This year, we are proud to award the Michael Vergauwen Scholarship to Jacob Faber. He's very inspired by the effect technology has on the way people communicate and wants to contribute to that world."

The Michael Vergauwen Scholarship fosters educational opportunities, enhancing the audiovisual industry's service to the public through scholarships, curriculum development, community engagement, and the promotion of careers in the AV field. Vergauwen's dedication to the industry serves as a model for all InfoComm members.

"I'd like to think Michael Vergauwen would be pleased with his continuing legacy," said Betsy Jaffe, executive director of ICIF and senior vice president of member services, InfoComm International. "Not only have 10 deserving students received valuable funding to advance their education and industry training, but the success of this program has helped reignite the value of the foundation. It has given the ICIF Board the confidence to provide additional scholarships through its innovative grant program, which provides tuition assistance for 20 students, on-the-job training, and a trip to their local InfoComm show. Rather than just writing a check, ICIF keeps the engaging spirit of Michael Vergauwen alive by facilitating networking opportunities for scholarship winners and sharing their unique stories with the industry. And his scholarship has inspired others to donate funds that benefit ICIF programs."

Companies and individuals wishing to contribute financially to these efforts should send donations to: ICIF, 11242 Waples Mill Road, Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22030. Checks should be made payable to the International Communications Industries Foundation. Donations will be tax deductible as provided by Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code.