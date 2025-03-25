What to Know about WAVIT's Mary Cook Empowerment Award

Women in AV/IT has established the Mary Cook Empowerment Award: Designing the Future. Applications are open now, and close April 18, 2025. The recipient will be announced on May 2, 2025, with the scholarship culminating in a memorable experience at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, FL

This annual scholarship honors the late Mary Cook, a trailblazer who was instrumental in supporting women in AV/IT and a passionate advocate for advancing inclusion and mentorship within the industry. Cook’s AV legacy began in 1991, and she would go on to co-found local AVIXA Women’s Council groups in Atlanta and Michigan. Her commitment to empowering women and championing their professional growth earned her a place in the SCN Hall of Fame at InfoComm in 2017. WAVIT’s scholarship initiative is a tribute to her enduring impact and dedication to helping women thrive in field.

To support the scholarship program, AVIXA has created a full InfoComm experience, which will bring recipients to the U.S. trade show to explore pro AV solutions, education, and networking opportunities.

“Mary was devoted to making tangible and lasting contributions to the AV industry and supporting women to develop their careers. She brought her technical expertise to her service on AVIXA’s Standards Steering Committee and was a very early driver of the AVIXA Women’s Council, where she was a strong supporter and advocate for women to pursue their CTS certifications,” said Sarah Joyce, chief global officer, AVIXA. “We’re honored to collaborate with WAVIT and NV5 to create this scholarship in Mary’s name to help women continue to be supported and excel in our industry.”

The Mary Cook Empowerment Award: Designing the Future scholarship will provide invaluable opportunities for women in their early career stages, focusing on AV system design and audio/visual environments. Key benefits include:

Membership Opportunities: Scholarship recipients will gain WAVIT membership, AVIXA membership, and access to WAVIT's Mentorship Program.

Mentorship: Recipients will participate in WAVIT's mentorship program, with potential mentorship from NV5, fostering growth and industry connections.