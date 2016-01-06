InfoComm Elects 2016 Certification Committee Members

InfoComm International has released the election results for the 2016 InfoComm International Certification Steering Committee. The committee of industry volunteers oversees the development and administration of InfoComm's Certified Technology Specialist certifications (CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I).

Current CTS holders elected the following industry professionals to the Certification Steering Committee:

• Heather Callaway, CTS-D, SiteReady Design

• Tim Cichos, CTS, University of Notre Dame

• Alec Graham, CTS-D, CTS-I, ServicePoint Australia

• John Lamberson, CTS, Biamp Systems

• Rodrigo Ordonez, CTS-D, K2 Audio, LLC

• Farrell Wood, CTS-D, CTS-I, Whitlock

Callaway and Graham were reelected. All of the elected Certification Steering Committee members join current members Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, Zdi Inc.; Josh Srago, CTS, ICS Integrated Communication Systems; and Matthew Wood, CTS-I, George Washington University. Caldera was elected by committee members to chair the committee.

"I am excited for what the CTS program will bring in the coming year," Caldera said. "Recognition of CTS certification as the leading AV professional credential-both within the United States and abroad-is higher than ever and we need to take it to the next level. Along with other members of the steering committee, I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the certification effort and its expansion over the next year."

InfoComm wishes to thank outgoing Chair of the Certification Steering Committee Rich Kowalske, CTS-D, CTS-I, We Know IT!; and committee members Matthew LeFeber, CTS, The Sextant Group; Christopher Neal, CTS-D, CTS-I, One Workplace; and Adam Walton, CTS, SVSi.

"Rich Kowalske and all the volunteers serving on the Certification Steering Committee have made important contributions to industry excellence and the Certified Technology Specialist program," said Adrienne Knick, Director of Certification, InfoComm International. "We want to thank Rich, Matthew LeFeber, Christopher Neal and Adam Walton for their time, expertise and insight during this exciting time in the CTS program. Under their watch, the number of Certified Technology Specialists exceeded 10,000 worldwide -- a milestone that anyone who's ever volunteered to be part of the Certification Steering Committee or been a CTS can be proud of."

As of December 17, 2015, there are 10,241 Certified Technology Specialists around the world. In 2014, over 80 percent of eligible CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I holders chose to renew their certifications, demonstrating their commitment to industry professionalism.