Tyco Completes Separation Process

Tyco has completed its separation transaction, forming the world’s largest dedicated fire protection and security company as measured by market share.

SimplexGrinnell, a Tyco business in the fire and life-safety industry, takes on an even more significant role in the new company.

Tyco, with more than three million customers and 69,000 employees in 50 countries, is a $10+ billion global leader in fire protection and security solutions. The new company is focused on accelerating growth and increasing shareholder value by designing, delivering and maintaining fire protection and security solutions. Tyco is focused on finding smarter ways to save lives, improve businesses and protect where people live and work.