InfoComm Educator Steve Thorburn's Last Year

Steve Thorburn, a recipient of InfoComm's Educator of the Year and a 20 year veteran of teaching educational sessions at InfoComm Conference and Trade Show, will retire from teaching after this year's conference." As Fred Dixon [told me] when I started teaching, it's time to let the next generation take the lead in providing education to the attendees," stated Thorburn.

Steve Thorburn will retire from teaching at InfoComm this year.



Thorburn's last day of teaching will be Thursday, June 19, 2014 when he leads two sessions. The first is "AV Integration for Owners and Facility Managers" from 8-10am. The second is "Advanced Acoustics" from 2:30-4:30pm. With over 40,000 student hours logged, Thorburn said, "I enjoy teaching because I like helping others understand the principles of acoustics and audiovisual technology. Teaching is not about filling people's heads with facts; it's about learning new ways to think about fundamental principles. In that sense, I get as much out of teaching as the students."