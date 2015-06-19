InfoComm Digital Signage Best of Show Award Winners Announced

As the InfoComm Show wraps today in Orlando, NewBay Media announces the Winners of the InfoComm Digital Signage Best of Show Awards. The Best of Show Awards recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at the InfoComm show. The Digital Signage winners were selected by a panel of AV professionals on site at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando.

The winners, in the Digital Signage category:

• Samsung, Smart LED Signage

• Visix, Mobile Wayfinding App with Beacons and Geofencing

• Stewart Filmscreen, FIDELEDY Vision

• LG, VH7B Direct Backlit LED Display with Thin Bezel

• Planar, DirectLight LED Video Wall System

• Christie, Velvet LED– Apex Series

• Premier Mounts, Symmetry Series

• BenQ, ST550K Digital Signage Panel

• Canon, REALiS WUX400ST Pro AV Compact Installation LCOS Projector

• Hall Research, UHBX-R-XT HDBaseT receiver

• Chief, LWM4X1U Fusion Menu Board Wall Mount

• Peerless, Line of Indoor Kiosk Enclosures

• NanoLumens, NanoSlim Engage 1.8MM

Full coverage of all entries, Winners, and product details will follow soon in a custom publication covering the InfoComm Best of Show Awards.