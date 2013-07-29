Alcorn McBride Debuts Carbon 4K Video Player

The What: Alcorn McBride has introduced the Carbon 4K, a High Frame Rate (60 fps) UltraHD 4K player that delivers a viewer experience to large video and LED walls, museum exhibits, theme park attractions, corporate centers, 4D theater, and digital signage.

It joins the single channel model, Carbon 1080p 60 player, in Alcorn McBride’s Carbon product line.

The What Else: Carbon 4K offers true image playback at resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 in a package synonymous with the Alcorn McBride brand. Designed for applications where smooth high-resolution playback is essential, Carbon’s ability to play 60 fps content means jitter-free video playback in a maintenance-free package.

True to Alcorn McBride engineering, Carbon is a solid-state player with no hard drives. Removable CompactFlash media stores hours of HD content. Content can be uploaded remotely via Ethernet.

Key Features: Carbon supports many of the flexible control features that come standard with Alcorn McBride products, such as Playlisting, Ethernet, Serial, and GPIO. These include frame-accurate video synchronization, quad 3G HD-SDI and Quad HDMI output, and genlock input.