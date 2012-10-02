NEC Offers New LED-Backlit Display Product Line

NEC Display Solutions of America has launched the third generation of its commercial-grade E Series.

The series includes the 32-inch E323, 42-inch E423, 46-inch E463 and 55-inch E553 models, which aim to provide a cost-effective digital signage solution for education and enterprise customers. E Series displays are also targeted for use in retail stores, quick-service restaurants, healthcare waiting rooms and fitness centers.

Affordably priced, the edge-lit LED backlighting of these models allows a thinner, lighter product that is easier to install and maintain. This reduces cost associated with shipping, warehouse storing, installing and servicing large-screen displays. Additionally, the LED backlighting consumes up to 56 percent less power resulting in a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). The commercial-grade panel allows a three-year warranty and reliably displays digital signage throughout a normal workday.

The NEC E Series includes up to full HD resolution and three HDMI inputs. Its RS-232C technology is used to remotely manage, control and sync multiple displays. E Series products also include a USB media player for user-friendly display of .jpg images.

“In addition to providing a reduced TCO, the edge-lit LED backlighting makes the new NEC E Series an eco-friendly display choice,” said Rachel Karnani, product manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “LED backlighting technology eliminates the use of hazardous materials, such as mercury, in the display. We are confident customers will be happy with the impact of this product on both their wallets and the environment.”