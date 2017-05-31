InfoComm Committee Meeting Solicits Feedback From Exhibitors

InfoComm invites 2017 exhibitors to attend the Exhibitor Committee Meeting, a forum for voicing feedback to show executives. Scheduled for Friday, June 16 at noon in Room W308A of the Orange County Convention Center, InfoComm’s Exhibitor Steering Committee will share show stats, exhibitor service information, priority space selection, and what’s coming up for the 2018 show. Lunch will also be provided.

Those interested in attending should contact Maizy Wang by Wednesday, June 7 and include company name, names of individuals attending, and any dietary restrictions.

