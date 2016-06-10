InfoComm Best of Show– Digital Signage Winners Announced

As the InfoComm Show wraps today in Las Vegas, NewBay Media announces the Winners of the InfoComm Digital Signage Best of Show Awards. The Best of Show Awards recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at the InfoComm 2016 show. The Digital Signage winners were selected, on-site, by a panel of AV professionals.
The winners in the Digital Signage category:
• Leyard and Planar
Leyard TWA Series LED Video Wall
- SunBriteTV
- SB-8418UHD 84-inch 4K UHD Outdoor Television
• AV Stumpfl
Wings Engine Raw 8K
• LG Electronics
Curved-View Tiling OLED Display
• LG Electronics
Dual-View Flat OLED Display
• Barco
R-Series Digital Media Canvas (LED)
• Epson America, Inc.
Epson Pro L25000U Laser 3LCD Projector with 4K Enhancement and 25,000 lumen output
• Hall Research
HHD264 - The Dynamic Virtual Matrix Switch
• Calibre C6844
Calibre HQView600 Series Presentation Scaler-Switchers, with Added Streaming Input
• Matrox Graphics Inc.
Matrox C900 Multi-Display Graphics Card
• Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp’s Next-Generation Professional LCD Monitors
• Casio
Casio’s LampFree XJ-F210WN Advanced Series Projector, 3500 ANSI lumens, WXGA resolution
• Stewart Filmscreen
Torrent ElectriScreen
• NEC Display Solutions
MultiSync X554HB Display Large-Screen Monitor for High Ambient Light or Direct Sunlight
• Premier Mounts
Triple Outdoor Stand for Samsung OH55D Displays
• Samsung Electronics America
Samsung UH55F-E,1.6mm bezel-to-bezel LCD Video Wall
• Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV Universal Modular LED Wall Mounting System
Full coverage and product details will follow soon in Digital Signage magazine, www.AVNetwork.com, and in custom media about the 2016 InfoComm Best of Show Award Winners.