InfoComm Best of Show– Digital Signage Winners Announced

As the InfoComm Show wraps today in Las Vegas, NewBay Media announces the Winners of the InfoComm Digital Signage Best of Show Awards. The Best of Show Awards recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at the InfoComm 2016 show. The Digital Signage winners were selected, on-site, by a panel of AV professionals.

The winners in the Digital Signage category:

• Leyard and Planar

Leyard TWA Series LED Video Wall

SunBriteTV

SB-8418UHD 84-inch 4K UHD Outdoor Television

• AV Stumpfl

Wings Engine Raw 8K

• LG Electronics

Curved-View Tiling OLED Display

• LG Electronics

Dual-View Flat OLED Display

• Barco

R-Series Digital Media Canvas (LED)

• Epson America, Inc.

Epson Pro L25000U Laser 3LCD Projector with 4K Enhancement and 25,000 lumen output

• Hall Research

HHD264 - The Dynamic Virtual Matrix Switch

• Calibre C6844

Calibre HQView600 Series Presentation Scaler-Switchers, with Added Streaming Input

• Matrox Graphics Inc.

Matrox C900 Multi-Display Graphics Card

• Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp’s Next-Generation Professional LCD Monitors

• Casio

Casio’s LampFree XJ-F210WN Advanced Series Projector, 3500 ANSI lumens, WXGA resolution

• Stewart Filmscreen

Torrent ElectriScreen

• NEC Display Solutions

MultiSync X554HB Display Large-Screen Monitor for High Ambient Light or Direct Sunlight

• Premier Mounts

Triple Outdoor Stand for Samsung OH55D Displays

• Samsung Electronics America

Samsung UH55F-E,1.6mm bezel-to-bezel LCD Video Wall

• Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV Universal Modular LED Wall Mounting System

Full coverage and product details will follow soon in Digital Signage magazine, www.AVNetwork.com, and in custom media about the 2016 InfoComm Best of Show Award Winners.

