InfoComm 2016 to Showcase the Internet of Things; Registration Officially Opens

The Internet of Things will make its presence felt at InfoComm 2016, June 4-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Show organizers expect nearly 1,000 exhibitors, occupying more than 500,000 net square feet of show space, making it the largest AV tradeshow in North America. InfoComm 2016 builds on last year's record attendance, with attendees from all 50 United States and more than 100 countries around the world.

Registration for InfoComm 2016 is officially open. InfoComm 2016 is sponsored by: presenting show partner, Samsung; strategic show partners Crestron and Blackmagic Design; and supporting show sponsor Christie.

"We are proud to support the InfoComm U.S. show as the Presenting Show Partner for the second year in a row," said Ron Gazzola, vice president of marketing, Visual Display, Samsung Electronics America. "InfoComm's commitment to bringing Internet of Things (IoT) education to the pro-AV community fits perfectly with Samsung's vision of creating a smarter, more connected world, both at home and at work."

InfoComm 2016 will feature a pavilion on the show floor devoted to IoT technologies and solutions. There will also be a day-long Super Tuesday session dedicated to showing how AV pros can understand and exploit IoT advances in their AV/IT systems and business processes. Samsung and Crestron are official sponsors of the IoT pavilion and education program. Everything from digital signage to conferencing can potentially benefit from IoT solutions.

"The Internet of Things is changing the way organizations operate," said Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, senior vice president of expositions, InfoComm International. "AV professionals have had a front-row seat to the rise of IoT, starting back when the first network port appeared on an AV device to help streamline management and control. Now, with the wealth of actionable data that the IoT generates, they are in a unique position to create new solutions that digitalize processes and enhance the user experience of audiovisual and communications systems. InfoComm 2016 in June will be the place to learn about the intersection of pro AV and IoT."

In addition to the focus on IoT, over 75 percent of this year's InfoComm University program will feature new content. This year will expand on last year's Unmanned Systems and Drones pavilion and training programs. New this year is the Digital Signage Summit, presented in partnership with Invidis Consulting. To be held on Super Tuesday, the Digital Signage Summit at InfoComm 2016 will be the newest in a series of events focused on the digital signage and digital out-of-home markets. Invidis Consulting holds similar summits across Europe, most recently at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam. ISE is a joint venture of InfoComm International and CEDIA.

InfoComm 2016 organizers are making it easier for attendees to sample InfoComm 2016's diverse education offerings by making the majority of the program available for one price. For the first time, attendees can pay one price for access to more than 90 sessions and workshops - each worth CTS renewal units - rather than register for sessions individually. For $189 ($279 for non-InfoComm members) AV professionals can attend any seminar or workshop offered Wed. to Fri., excluding manufacturer training, tours or labs. If a conflict arises, or a different session catches the eye, they can simply attend a different session.

"This gives our attendees a chance to sample as much education as they have time for," said Rachel Bradshaw, director of exposition content, InfoComm International.