InfoComm 2014 Expectations and Excitement from 40,000 Feet in the Air

As I write to you from seat 10F on my Delta flight somewhere over the flyover states en route to lovely Las Vegas for InfoCommShow 2014, I can't help but contemplate the effect this show will have on the audio visual industry. InfoComm is our best opportunity to stay current and abreast of the latest developments in our industry, but we must also quantify our expectations to ensure we make the most effective use of our time here in the desert.

The view right before you hit the McCarran International Airport.



I’m always asked what I’m expecting to find while touring the convention floor, and more importantly, what I expect to get out of this show. With that in mind, let’s take a moment to delve deep into my innermost tech thoughts to preview what I’m looking forward to; because lets be honest, I can’t wait for this show!

1. Microsoft tests the pro AV waters.

I’m expecting to see something from Microsoft. To be perfectly honest, I don’t really care what it is. I’m just excited to see them here. Everyone involved in our industry knows InfoComm is a really big deal, but all we need is one big Fortune 500 company to jump in feet first and really disrupt it. Will Microsoft be the one to do that? Maybe. Maybe not. But they’re here and they seem to be paying attention. I, for one, am looking forward to where this may lead.

2. 4Kas the next big thing.

I know, I know. Everybody’s hopped up on 4K including myself. This really is the next big thing in our industry. Why? The clarity is actually lifelike and I will stick by that statement until they bring me some 8K footage to look at. 2014 is poised to be 4K’s breakout year and with major manufactures solving the task of moving it around our facilities and networks easily (given the data streams we’re talking about) it will really make itself known as the defacto standard in high quality video resolutions.

3. Network's blurred lines.

I can’t believe we're still having to talk about this, but we will see more products hopping on the network. Subsequently, the lines between AV and IT will be even more blurred! I know, you can't believe there are still products that are not on the network, but believe me there are. Consider the fact that we’re still open to say that AVB is poised to have a breakout year — for the fourth year in a row! Notwithstanding, network will have another banner year expanding its reach further into your rooms and your racks.

4. Awe-inspiring audio demos.

I can't get enough of the demo rooms at InfoComm. They bring some of the most awe inspiring experiences to the show. If you don’t work heavily in the audio side, you need to get out and experience some of the demos that are available. In our industry, audio seems to have been pushed to the back burner by a lot of people. However, its ability to evoke the emotion of an experience surpasses what video may ever be able to do. Don’t get me wrong though, some demos are better (much better) than others, and I’ll do my best to direct you towards some of the great ones. Your ears will thank you. Trust me.

5. What about your friends?

You can never have too many friends — especially industry friends. One of the reasons I always look forward to the InfoComm show with bated breath is the opportunity to connect with many great friends that I’ve made in the industry over the years. For many of us, this is the only time we get to hang out and break bread — a lost art in today's business world. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to see all my friends and maybe if I’m lucky I’ll even get the chance to meet some of you and forge new friendships. Hit me up by tweeting me @mattdscott, I’m easy to find!

What are you looking forward to? Hit me up via Twitter and let me know. It’s going to be another great show! Connect with me and together, we’ll make it even better!