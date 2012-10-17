AVI-SPL Celebrates AV Week with Charity Drives, Giveaways

AVI-SPL is celebrating InfoComm International's AV Week October 14-20 by giving back to the community.

The company will be hosting a technology contest for nonprofit organizations, charity donation drives, plus spirit days and industry trivia for employees.

"We're very proud to join the AV industry in celebrating our profession this week. It's an exciting time in our industry as organizations are recognizing more and more the dynamic collaborative solutions we offer for increasing productivity and efficiency," said John Zettel, CEO, AVI-SPL. "One of AVI-SPL's key initiatives is to give back to the communities where we live and work, so this year we decided to tie our AV Week activities around that mission."

AVI-SPL will also be hosting a Charity Drive Challenge as part of the company's continuing initiative to give back to the community. More than 20 of AVI-SPL's regional offices and departments will host charity drives for local organizations including food banks, schools and local Humane Societies.



AVI-SPL employees are showing their pride through AV Week Spirit Days. Daily themes include: Manufacturer Monday, Team Tuesday, Geek it Up Wednesday, Talent Show Thursday and Fanatic Friday. Photos and videos will be posted on the AVI-SPL Facebook page at facebook.com/avispl. AVI-SPL team members will also be quizzed about the industry through daily trivia questions.

To add to the excitement, AVI-SPL has been recognized by the cities of Woodinville, WA, and Wixom, MI, with proclamations deeming October 14-20, 2012 officially AV Week.