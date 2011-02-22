Symetrix Releases New Jupiter Apps

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON--Symetrix plans to release new apps for its Jupiter audio processor, a system the company says is modeled after smartphone technology.

Symetrix's new Jupiter apps.



The Jupiter system can be programed with apps downloaded from the Symetrix website, enabling the Jupiter hardware to perform a multitude of common audio processing tasks. According to Symetrix, this simplifies the settings a user must adjust for the needs of a particular installation.

"The Jupiter system is unique in its ability to take on multiple personalities while placing little demands on the programming expertise of the user," said Symetrix senior technical sales engineer, Mark Ullrich. "It is tremendously flexible. So far, the Jupiter paradigm is resonating very well with the market and the speed at which it's being adopted is unprecedented."

Six new apps join the existing library: Sound Reinforcement 11 (multi-source mono or stereo selection routed to processed direct outputs), Stereo SPL 1 (automatic level adjustment for multiple stereo sources based upon ambient noise levels), Retail SPL 1 (automatic volume level controller), Priority Zone Mixer 1 (multi-zone priority mixer), Home Theater 1 (precision 5.1 loudspeaker management with subwoofer management) and Home Theater 2 (precision multichannel loudspeaker management).