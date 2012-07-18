MAP Credenza Racks Line Expanded with New Options

Middle Atlantic Products is expanding its offering of C5 Series Credenza Racks to include a variety of new sizes and monitor mounting options.

Providing more flexibility to meet the needs of a wider variety of applications, the line expansion includes the addition of deeper models, extender kits and single and dual monitor mounts.

Deeper version Credenza racks provide an additional 4-inch of useable depth to accommodate deeper components including Middle Atlantic UPS systems with expansion batteries. A different option for accommodating deeper equipment is available for standard size Credenza Racks: new Depth Extender Kits are field-installable and add nearly 3-inch to the frame’s useable depth while staying within the overall depth of the wood surface.

Enhancing its usability for conference room applications, new Single and Dual Monitor Mounts are now available for attaching one or two larger monitors directly to the Credenza Rack. This alternative to wall mounting monitors can be further equipped with new camera shelves for videoconferencing systems.