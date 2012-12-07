FSR Will Showcase T-6 Flex Control System at ISE 2013

FSR has affirmed plans to exhibit at ISE 2013, Europe’s tradeshow for the professional AV and electronic systems industry, held from January 29-31 in Amsterdam. The company will highlight its new T-6 Flex Control System and accessories for the iPad tablet, including a secure wall holder and a PoE to USB charger.

FSR's T6-FLEX.

FSR's iPad Holder and PoE to USB Charger.



According to FSR, the T6-FLEX merges FSR’s easy-to-program room control system with its popular T6 table box for easy access to a full-range of AV equipment from an elegant table box. Ideal for classrooms, boardrooms, training facilities and municipal meeting spaces, users can remotely change the volume, turn lights on and off, raise or lower the shades, or screen from a touch screen integrated in the cover of a conveniently installed table box.

FSR will also highlight its recently launched iPad accessories. Engineered for strength, but designed for elegance, the iPad holder provides a housing for digital signage applications. The holder, compatible with the iPad 2 and the new iPad, mounts to a standard 2-gang wall box and provides a safe and secure method to mount the tablet to a wall in either landscape or portrait mode. It is available with or without access to the home button and camera to fit any application requirements. The tasteful housing features curved edges with no visible hardware, and is available in white, silver and black.



Another innovation, the new PoE to USB module, will be at show to offer a sensible tool for charging the iPad. The module meets the Apple iPad charging standards and can be used stand alone, with a table box, or with the iPad holder. It can easily fit inside the 2-gang box behind the iPad mount for a clean installation.FSR will also show AV table enclosures developed specifically for the European market as well as a sampling of wall, floor and ceiling AV enclosures in Stand # 7-T175 in the RAI.

