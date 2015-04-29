IHSE 480 XV

The What: The IHSE 480 series of draco compact matrix switchers are now available in an XV (eXtreme Velocity) fiber optic version supporting video resolutions up to 4K.

The What Else: The 480 XV models are offered in frames sized for 8, 16, 32 and 48 ports in 1RU and 64 and 80 ports in only 2RU. These compact sizes make them a perfect solution where rack space is limited and 4K distribution is planned. The 480 XV supports all the Draco vario extenders for Dual Link DVI, HDMI, and 4K DisplayPort as well as auxiliary bi-directional data transports for audio, USB and RS-232 serial interfaces. A wide selection of outboard extenders can be connected with fiber optics up to 10km from any port to support signals formats for DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI or DVI-I. Optional extender daughter cards for USB 2.0, Analog Audio, Digital Audio, RS-232 and RS-422 are available for add-on formats.