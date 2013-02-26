John Stiernberg to Present InfoComm Webinar Series

InfoComm has announced the return of its webinar series, opening 2013 with a new series of business-focused topics.

This year's series features a three-part series of webinars conducted by John Stiernberg, founder and principal of Stiernberg Consulting. The series, targeted at a wide cross-section of InfoComm stakeholders and members, focuses on one of this year's hottest trending topics, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). This three-part series is designed to help define the buzzwords, demystify the process, and lay the foundation for critical planning and decision-making.

Offered over three consecutive Wednesdays, each one-hour webinar will cover several important and often misunderstood aspects of M&A, including identifying opportunities, succession planning, execution, and exit strategies. Dates and subjects include:

Wednesday, March 6: So You Think You Want To Sell Your Company: Succession Planning and Determining When the Time is Right

Wednesday, March 13: Successful AV Industry Mergers and Acquisitions: Examples of When Buyer and Seller Agree… And When They Don't

Wednesday, March 20: To Exit or Not To Exit - That is the Question: Critical Success Factors for Your Long-Term Plan