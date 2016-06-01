IDK to Show MSD-402 Switcher at InfoComm

The What: At InfoComm 2016, IDK will show the MSD-402, a compact, half-rack-width digital audiovisual signal switcher with built-in scan converter and integrated HDBaseT extension; both at the inputs and outputs.

The What Else: The MSD-402’s I/O facilities include four digital inputs: two HDBaseT and two HDMI/DVI, as well as two individually addressable outputs: one HDBaseT output and one HDMI.

Since all MSD models include a built-in scan converter, configuration settings during startup are unnecessary. As with other MSD products, the MSD-402 provides many features that make for rapid and simple implementation, use, and assurance of uptime. Advanced IDK default settings eliminate a need for user configuration settings, enabling immediate, out-of-the-box success. Automatic input detection and switching assures a successful installation followed by positive user experiences.