Telaid and LG Partner for Demo Center

Telaid has selected LG Electronics USA as its display partner for the company’s new Staging, Configuration and Emerging Technology Demo Center that opened April 18, 2011 in Norcross, GA.

Telaid's expansion of its Staging, Configuration and Depot Repair Center will showcase to customers the ability to pre-stage and configure network electronics, displays and infrastructure materials in order to reduce time, cost and risk associated with enterprise multi-site deployments.

“LG solutions enhance our new state-of–the-art facility while furthering our relationship with LG in the rapidly expanding digital signage marketplace," said Telaid president, Scott Patsiga. "Teaming with LG around multi-site clients in the retail, QSR and financial services marketplaces provides a compelling value proposition to these enterprise organizations.”

The new Telaid technology center will feature new LG M-series commercial LCD displays ranging in screen sizes from 38- to 52-inch. These models include the M5203CCBA Full HD large screen monitor, the M4214CCBA, capable of using an optional internal LG NC2000 media player, and the M3801SCBN stretch screen monitor.

“LG’s versatile selection of commercial monitors is ideal for a wide range of Telaid customers seeking cutting-edge digital signage solutions,” Patsiga said.