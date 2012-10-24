Registration Still Open, InfoComm Rental Staging RoadShow Nov. 28 D.C.

Registration is still open for the Nov. 28th InfoComm/Rental & Staging Roadshow that will take place in Washington D.C. We’re focusing more on tech issues in staging, in-depth looks at specific staging tools, and insider tips from top players in the industry. You can register online now for the Nov. 28 Roadshow:

The reformatted Roadshow, is focusing more on tech issues in staging, in-depth looks at staging tools, and insider tips from top players in the industry. Shown here, one the industry Panels at the Oct. 9th Roadshow in Orlando.



Here are the highlights of what’s on tap for the Nov. 28th InfoComm/Rental & Staging Roadshow that will take place in Washington D.C.:

• Video Issues in Outdoor Staging:

Presented by Jeff Studley, of CPR MultiMedia Solutions. Jeff will share some stories from the trenches, staging some of the most important live events in the Washington D.C. area, including presidential inaugurations and other high profile events. The focus will be on staging outdoors, with LED and other large video formats, with a look at some unique tools to avoid glitches in the most demanding events.

At the Nov. 28 Roadshow, Midori Connolly, the new InfoComm Rental & Staging Council Chair, will lead a Supersession on how the Council’s role is changing now, vis a vis both the industry as a whole, and within InfoComm.

• Special Session for Rental/Staging Community:



Midori Connolly, the new InfoComm Rental & Staging Council Chair, will lead a Supersession on how the Council's role is changing now, vis a vis both the industry as a whole, and within InfoComm. And we'll explore trends the Supersession panelists see this year, in live event staging. Part II or the Session will include professional meeting planners, who will share their insight on providing better service to the end user.



Midori Connolly is:

- Chief AVGirl and co-founder of a Southern CA Audio Visual Staging company, Pulse Staging and Events

- Chair, Infocomm International Rental and Staging Council

- Co-Chair, AV Committee for ASTM Environmentally Sustainable Meeting Standards

- Platinum Speaker, Meeting Professionals International

- Best-in-Class Speaker, Professional Convention Managers Association



• Configured Control for Live Events:

Drew Taylor of High Resolution Systems, will present on new generation control systems for live events that now allow the user to quickly navigate the user interface that hides nothing and allows the user to view, edit, and have full control and flexibility of their control system. So a “configured control system” is now within reach of the average stager. How do they work? And how do these new generation “device controllers” fit in with the “content” controllers like Dataton, Barco, Spyder, etc? New tools give the stager a graphical interface and the ability to configure in real time– a big step forward.

Kevin Denzel, Technical Director at Swank Audio Visual, Southern Division, will present Nov. 28th, samples of his work using LD Assistant, with a focus on CAD and packaging workflow. At the Roadshow Orlando, Kevin showed multiple examples of how LD Assistant can be used as a Technical and Sales tool. By using pre-visualizations it offers the opportunity to give an event setup a virtual “test-drive” before finalizing all details. Using LD Assistant Kevin can create a diagram complete to scale and identify any areas of concern, create diagrams and plots that help the event setup process, and ultimately show a client what to expect for their event with the pre-visualization and pre-planning involved in his role with Swank Audio Visuals. Denzel will present on this topic at the Nov. 28th Roadshow in D.C.

• Live Event Design & Pre-Visualization:

Kevin Denzel, Technical Director at Swank Audio Visual, Southern Division, will present samples of his work using LD Assistant, with a focus on CAD and packaging workflow. Demonstrate LD Assistant's basic and advanced tools, and how to create everything from a great-looking static shot rendering to a recordable walk-through production design.



• Sustainability issues for Rental & Staging Community:

Allen Weidman, InfoComm. Increasingly, meeting planners, live event planners, corporations, and staging end users are looking for measurable sustainability standards for events. How do you deal with these new requirements?

Allen Weidman, brings more than 30 years of association experience, having worked with the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Consumer Products Safety Commission and a number of other federal and state regulatory agencies. He has developed, integrated and managed industry coalitions on federal and international environmental issues. He has most recently served as a Senior Account Executive for Kellen Company, an association management firm.



