JBL Launches Pilot Program for VERTEC V5 DSP Presets

HARMAN’s JBL Professional has launched the Pilot Program for its new VERTEC V5 DSP presets—software plug-in upgrades for VERTEC VT4889, VT4888, VT4880 and VT4880A models that dramatically enhance VERTEC system performance.

The V5 DSP presets leverage OMNIDRIVEHD linear phase FIR processing capability found in Crown I-Tech HD Series power amplifiers and JBL DrivePack DPDA input modules.

The VERTEC V5 DSP presets offer improvements in horizontal coverage thanks to the use of higher order, asymmetric filters, and improved sound quality via phase linearization. The presets also feature improved system response to equalization, better far-field summation and throw, and improved inter-array interaction/summation and stereo imaging.

As part of the VERTEC V5 Pilot Program, upcoming VERTEC V5 releases will progressively add support for additional VERTEC models including VT4887A, VT4887, VT4886 and VT4881A, VT4882, VT4883 subwoofers along with presets for cardioid subwoofer configurations. The V5 presets will eventually be incorporated into the new JBL HiQnet Performance Manager sound reinforcement system configuration and control software.

The new V5 DSP presets are currently being employed in a sound system upgrade at the Gibson Amphitheater in Los Angeles, where Sound Image of Escondido, California has installed VERTEC VT4889 fullsize line array elements as the main PA system and VT4888 midsize line array elements as outfill arrays with the entire system powered by Crown I-Tech HD amplification running V5. In addition, Flag Systems of Santa Ana, California has installed five VT4888 loudspeakers as the center cluster at the Hollywood Palladium to supplement a house system consisting of 24 VT4889 loudspeakers (four arrays of six loudspeakers each).

Paul Bauman, senior market manager, tour sound for JBL Professional, commented: “These two local showcase venues provided important test beds for V5, allowing for real-world testing and validation. We’ll be following up with VT4889ADP-DA V5 testing on the system that was recently installed at the Staples Center in the coming weeks as part of the V5 Pilot Program.”

Select participants around the world have tested the V5 presets, and the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive:

“The high-frequency section is detailed and silky,” said Rich Davis, front of house engineer for Jimmy Buffett. “I also like the changes that have been made to the low frequencies.”

“We tried the new VERTEC V5 presets for our last gig and it was fantastic the horizontal coverage is a very good improvement in the 6 kHz range and in the low mids,” said Vishnu P., Owner of V&P Sound in India. “The vocal range appears to float outside of the box, bringing the sound image directly in the face of the listener. It has a more defined bass sound. I feel 2011-2012 will be the years when VERTEC, with the V5 presets, will be on all the tech riders. We truly believe that it’s the right people at JBL Professional who made a great difference in making VERTEC sound fantastic, and doing so without changing any of the components.”

Bauman concluded: “The magnitude of improvement with V5 is as significant as was obtained in the transition from V3 to V4. I’m confident that VERTEC system owners will be more than pleasantly surprised with the result—it’s like having a new loudspeaker system all over again.”