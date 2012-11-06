Herman Rebrands and Unveils New Logo

Herman has unveiled a new logo and name today as part of an overall rebranding initiative. Formerly known as Herman Procurement and Logistics, the company has rebranded itself as Herman Pro AV.

"Herman Pro AV is a better representation of who we serve and what we do as a company, as the premier source for professional AV products, services and value-added solutions," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president at Herman. "Our ability to evolve with the industry has served our customers well for nearly 50 years; this new look and name for our brand underscores the fact that we are a trusted, single source for all the needs of professionals in the AV business."

In addition to its product portfolio and value-added services, the company recently launched a new division, Herman Integration Services, which provides technical staffing resources to AV integrators. Herman is also a leading educational resource for AV professionals and provides top support from knowledgeable specialists.