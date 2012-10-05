Top 50 Systems Integrators —Deadline Today

The deadline for entry to the 2012 Top 50 Systems Integrators is today, October 26.

Enter today for a chance to be listed among the Top 50 Systems Integrators in the commercial AV industry. Simply follow the survey link below and complete the necessary information.



The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year. To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, a company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation MUST account for over 50 percent of its total revenue.

Fill out the form here to enter.

New to this year’s Top 50 entry is the opportunity to enter NSCA’s Excellence in Business award and win free admission to NSCA’s annual Business and Leadership Conference. Winners receive one complimentary Business & Leadership Conference admission (valued at $1,099), and recognition at the reception/award ceremony on Thursday, February 21, 2013.

The SCN Top 50 Integrators and NSCA Excellence in Business award winners are evaluated separately. Your decision of whether or not to apply for both awards will have no impact on your consideration as an SCN Top 50 Integrator recipient.

The survey is open until October 26, so enter today to make sure you're among the top companies in the industry!