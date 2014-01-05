Meridian Control 15 Now Available In Black Anodised Finish

The What: Meridian's Control 15 is now available in a new, stylish black anodised finish.

The What Else: The Control 15 combines the three essential elements of every Meridian streaming system – storage, playback and control – in a single freestanding device that, when paired with Meridian’s DSP Loudspeakers, forms a complete streaming system.One More Thing: The Control 15 features an intuitive designed touchscreen interface, addressing storage, playback and control functions. Your entire collection is displayed with full album cover art on a 17-inch screen. A simple tap of your finger takes you to your favorite album, or give the system cues based on your own criteria, and it will develop a playlist for you.