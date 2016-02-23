Hosa Technology Names Mainline Marketing as Rep of the Year

Hosa Technology has named Mainline Marketing as its 2015 Sales Representative of the Year. The award recognizes remarkable performance throughout 2015. Mainline Marketing received the award during the recent NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Hosa’s Rep of the Year award is based on numerous factors that lead to “comprehensive excellence in sales.” The winning rep firm consistently reaches sales goals, exhibits first-rate communication skills, adapts to an ever-changing environment, and seeks out new market opportunities. The sum of all these traits is what made Mainline Marketing one of Hosa Technology’s top firms.

In addition to being the Hosa Sales Representative of the Year, Mainline was also presented the 2015 Mogan Microphones Rep of the Year award. This award is given to the rep firm with the highest net sales of the company’s Mogan Microphones line.

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Mainline Marketing represents multiple manufacturers in the Musical Instruments, Broadcast, Pro Audio, and Commercial AV markets.

“We are delighted to have won these two prestigious awards from Hosa Technology,” said Clinton Muntean, president of Mainline Marketing. “We have worked together to grow our businesses for over 25 years and these accolades represent Hosa’s recognition of the effort the entire Mainline Marketing team puts forth each and every day.”

“After working side by side with Mainline Marketing for so many years, it is our pleasure to recognize their efforts,” said Jonathan Pusey, vice president of sales and marketing at Hosa. “Clinton, Dana, and the crew came through for Hosa in 2015, as they so often do, regardless of the challenges they faced. Mainline is truly an extension of our company, sharing many of the same core values. We congratulate them on a successful year and look forward to many more as our partnership continues.”