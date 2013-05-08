Countdown to InfoComm, Super Tuesday FPD Conference

For the past several years a key part of the InfoComm show’s “Super Tuesday” line-up has been the Digital Signage Conference that Display Search has produced. It returns this year, but with a new name and new focus: the “FPD Conference at InfoComm: Displays in Professional Markets." DisplaySearch will be hosting the FPD Conference at InfoComm, on Tuesday, June 11, 2013 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. It will focus on display-based solutions for vertical professional markets. The agenda will include supply chain trends, case studies, and the effect of mobile products.



The DisplaySearch conference at 2012 InfoComm. DisplaySearch will again present new numbers on sales data and sales trends for flat panels in the digital signage and related AV markets.

This conference has historically been rich in data– DisplaySearch has always used the event to present new numbers on sales data and sales trends for flat panels in the digital signage and related AV markets. No doubt they will come through on that again, but it’s worth noting that DisplaySearch is saying that this year “For the first time at the NPD DisplaySearch FPD Conference at InfoComm, industry integrators will discuss real world display solutions, current projects and how new technologies and enhanced product features will affect future installations.”

Also on the agenda:

• Supply Chain Trends

DisplaySearch analysts, along with well-established manufacturers and upcoming players in the large display, IT, and digital signage space throughout the supply chain, will discuss future trends.

• Mobility Meets Large Screen

DisplaySearch analysts will discuss display technology solutions, as well as the opportunities and challenges that mobile products present to the professional industry.

Should be interesting.

Registration is here: