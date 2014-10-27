Holosonics Enhances Audio Spotlight Speaker

The What: The Audio Spotlight directional speaker system by Holosonics has received a lengthy list of improvements and new features.

The What Else: Designed to produce a narrow beam of sound, similar to the beam of light from a stage spotlight or flashlight, Audio Spotlight speakers provide unprecedented directivity and sound control. By simply aiming the thin, flat speaker panel at the desired target, Holosonics' patented technology allows users to discreetly provide sound to specific areas, without significantly impacting the overall ambient noise level, or disrupting surrounding areas.



Our new speaker design eliminates the external amplifier in lieu of a simpler, sleeker, all-in-one package. While the amplifier/processor has been squeezed into the speaker, its abilities and features have also been significantly enhanced. The amplifier now features revised audio processing, resulting in a much fuller and more natural sound output, including an improved low frequency range. The improvements in breadth and depth of sound quality the new models offer is quite impressive, and a large step forward for our unique directional speaker technology.

The new Audio Spotlight systems also offer a built-in playback device with microSD memory capability, as well as an infrared remote control, seamlessly allowing users complete advanced control over the system's features and parameters.

Rounding out the control features are a series of selectable optimized preset modes designed to best accommodate typical program material, such as voice, music, and power. A visual display screen on each speaker also provides real-time report of mode, settings, adjustments, and level metering.

Holosonics has also included VESA 100 and M6 mounting inserts on each speaker model, in addition to a pair of keyhole style inserts, to provide more flexible mounting options and third-party compatibility, which will be of great benefit to customers worldwide.