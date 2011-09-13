SCN September 2011 Online Index

InfoComm News | Digital Signage Education Videos



Whose Band Was This?JP Parker is seen here at a New Years Eve show, Live at the Safari Club, during the 80's. JP was the lead singer/rhythm guitar & keyboards with "The Vision."

Parker (lower left, playing sax for the Newbury College band) is now a sales director for DWV Entertainment's APHEX division.

NSCA News | Labor Issues | NSCA Government Affairs

NSCA News | Follow Chuck Wilson's Blog

People | Inventor Profile | Bose Case Studies

Business | Sales Forecasts | The Stimson's Group Revenue Forecast Survey Report

Business | Bars, Clubs, Restaurants and Hotels | Longer Version



Systems Snapshots | Slam Dunk | Longer Version

Systems Snapshots | Slam Dunk | Menlo School Student Athlete Video

Systems Snapshots | A Second Chancel | St. Paul's United Methodist of Oxnard Music Ministry

Systems Technology | All Mixed Up | V Squared Labs Reel

Systems Technology | Nice Assist | ADA Standards for Accessible Design

Viewpoint | Steve Thorburn | Why Hire a Consultant?

Viewpoint | Steve Thorburn | What do you think is the appropriate level of installation and adjustment? | Linked In Discussion