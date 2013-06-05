The Perfect InfoComm for Live Events

The AV industry has perfected ways to collaborate over long distances, but sometimes there’s no better way to do it than getting people together in one place. And there’s nothing like the experience of a live show. Whether you call your specialty rental & staging or live events, the InfoComm show/conference next week in Orlando is offering a wide variety of activities to help you ramp up your technical and management skills.

June 8-10:

Pre-Show Training: Staging and Live Events Management. If you’re going to make the trip anyway, get there early to learn everything you can — and earn 24 CTS renewal units!

Tuesday, June 11:

8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Super Tuesday: Digital Image Content in Live Event Production

4 p.m.–5:30 p.m. Opening Keynote

5:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Opening Reception



Wednesday, June 12:

9 a.m. Big day ahead. Get breakfast then head to the Lighting & Staging Pavilion to explore.

10:30 a.m.–noon InfoComm University: Principles of Live Mixing

12:30 p.m.–2 p.m. InfoComm University: Operations Management for Rental and Staging

Late lunch, then swing by the Technologies for Worship Pavilion

3 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Rental & Staging Forum and Reception



Thursday, June 13:

8:30 a.m.–10 a.m. Rental & Staging Council meeting — help guide the discussion.

10:30 a.m.–noon InfoComm University: Business Trends in Rental & Staging

Make sure you visit the new and improved Production Camera Showcase.

3 p.m.–5 p.m. InfoComm Future Members Reception

Relax in a few more Audio Demo Rooms until they kick you out at day’s end.



Friday, June 14:

9 a.m. Sample as many Audio Demo Rooms as possible before your next class starts.