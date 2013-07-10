VUE Audiotechnik Introduces al-8 Compact Line Array System

The What: VUE Audiotechnik has unveiled their new al-8 Compact Line Array System.



The What Else: The al-8 system components include flying, transport and handling accessories, the al-8 acoustic element, and the rack-mount V6 Systems Engine, which provides system amplification, DSP and networking capabilities via the SystemVUE control software.

The al-8 acoustic element houses a pair of proprietary 8-inch LF transducers with large 3-inch voice coils for improved thermal performance. The LF transducers flank four 4-inch Kevlar/Neodymium mid-range units equipped with VUE's unique lateral acoustic shades. High frequencies are delivered by a pair of neodymium compression drivers with Truextent® beryllium diaphragms for extended high frequency response beyond 25kHz.

All transducers are housed in a birch plywood enclosure protected by a 12-step Dura-Coat LX finish. Integrated flying hardware allows quick assembly of arrays of up to 16 elements per flybar. Rear panel I/O includes a pair of NL8 connectors configured to allow discrete access to each compression driver.

The 2U rack-mount V6 Systems Engine will tri-amp up to four al-8 acoustic elements. The V6 also houses a 64-bit DSP engine that handles all management functions including speaker protection, system-optimized alignment of EQ, time and crossover, as well as SystemVUE network connectivity.