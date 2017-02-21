Hiperwall Launches Cost-Efficient Video Wall Control Software

The What: Hiperwall unveiled the latest generation of its Hiperwall Premium Suite video wall management software. The Suite is designed for cost-efficient fault-tolerance while supporting unlimited resolution and overlapping boundaries in displays. Requiring no expensive proprietary hardware, the suite has the potential to significantly reduce the installation and operation costs of distributed dynamic visualization systems.

The What Else: The Hiperwall Premium Suite requires no specialized servers or switches for setup. This allows the user to reduce costs, installation complexity, and power consumption. The software features a simple user interface, allowing non-technical users to make adjustments as needed. The suite can also support ultra-high resolution images and videos in differing combinations, including images up to 1GB in size and streaming content.

The Premium Suite features fault tolerance, providing failsafe operation at a lower cost than previously available, increasing the reliability of installations. With unlimited resolution support, there is no hard-coded limit to the source resolution of user content. In addition, users can place content anywhere on local or remote video walls. Resizing, opacity, rotation, and shading control are all available through the GUI, and all adjustments appear in real time.

Released simultaneously with the Premium Suite, Hiperwall Core Suite is an entry-level system that most of the same capabilities as the Premium Suite. The key difference is that the Core Suite does not run two control points simultaneously, which is a key component of the Premium Suite’s fault-tolerance.

“Hiperwall is helping video wall designers of all kinds—from control rooms to digital signage and from education to entertainment—create a cost-efficient solution with virtually no boundaries,” said Tom Scott, CEO of Hiperwall. “The new Hiperwall Premium Suite changes the video wall paradigm by offering higher performance, higher standards at a lower price point that makes video walls affordable for SMBs, government agencies, fusion centers, and educational institutions.”

The Bottom Line: The Hiperwall Premium Suite is a flexible solution capable of meeting the needs of a variety of situations. Its core features are specifically designed for command and control rooms, digital signage, trading floor, education, and civic planning applications.