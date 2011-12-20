Lutron Awarded LEED Gold Certification

Coopersburg, PA--Lutron Electronics announced that its Washington, DC Commercial Experience Center has been awarded LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

LEED is the USGBC's leading rating system for designing and constructing the world's greenest, most energy-efficient and high-performing buildings.

Lutron Experience Centers are showcases of Lutron's most impactful residential and commercial products and solutions. The Washington, DC facility specifically showcases commercial products in use in a variety of vignettes (conference rooms, offices and more).

"We're pleased to have achieved USGBC's LEED Gold Certification," said Andy Wakefield, director of government relations at Lutron. "Knowing that our products contributed not only to our Gold certification, but to dozens of other building certifications throughout the country, shows how impactful Lutron products and solutions can be to a building's control strategy."

The Experience Center was designed by DC-based architectural firm Interplan Incorporated to achieve LEED certification for energy use, lighting, water and material use as well as incorporating a variety of other sustainable strategies. LEED verifies environmental performance, occupant health and financial return. LEED was established for market leaders to design and construct buildings that protect and save precious resources while also making good economic sense.

"The strength of USGBC has always been the collective strength of our leaders in the building industry," said Rick Fedrizzi, president, CEO and founding chair, U.S. Green Building Council. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role of the building industry in that effort, Lutron demonstrates their leadership through their LEED certification of their Washington, DC Experience Center."

LEED certification of the Lutron facility was based on a number of green design and construction features that positively impact the project itself and the broader community. These features include: optimization of energy performance through the use of lighting power, lighting controls and HVAC, plus the use of daylight.