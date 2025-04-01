LED Displays Unite Corporate Headquarters

Since its founding in 1950, United Community has grown steadily, establishing a strong presence throughout the southeastern United States. Today, the bank is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the southeast, known for its commitment to customer service and community engagement, with numerous branches across several states.

When United opened its $65 million corporate headquarters in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, the new seven-story, 118,000-square-foot building was designed to meet the WELL Building Standard, which emphasizes a holistic approach to health in the built environment. Located along the Reedy River, the facility incorporates open and light-filled spaces, advanced air and water filtration systems, and carefully selected building materials to provide efficiency and thermal comfort. Amenities include quiet zones for fostering collaboration and downtime, two terraces, 29 conference rooms, and a dedicated gathering space and coffee bar.

(Image credit: Planar)

United’s new headquarters also features two Planar fine-pitch LED video walls installed by commercial AV designer and integrator Advanced Video Group. According to Jason Lynch, director of facilities and purchasing at United Community Bank, the LED installations reflect the pivotal role that technology plays in the building’s interior design. “It’s a very important piece to the experience we want to create,” he said.

In the fourth-floor lobby and gathering space, the Welcome Wall is United’s statement-piece. The installation is a nearly 14-foot-wide, 8-foot-high (7x7) Planar MGP Series LED video wall with a 1.2mm pixel pitch that provides a variety of uses, including digital signage, messaging, presentations, and entertainment. “It’s a showstopper,” Lynch said. “When you come off the elevator, the video wall is the first thing you see.”

As a message board, the Welcome Wall allows United to post news, announcements, or corporate-wide updates like quarterly results. It can also be used to extend personalized greetings to clients and other visitors, leaving a lasting impression. “When people come to this building, we want the experience to be one they remember,” Lynch added.

For United’s employees, Lynch said the video wall enhances the work atmosphere, providing a vivid display to recognize birthdays and work anniversaries or see the bank’s social media posts in real-time: “It supports our corporate culture and fits within our vision to create a workplace that employees are excited about.”

Fit for a Boardroom

In the bank’s new boardroom, Advanced Video Group installed a nearly 12-foot-wide, 7-foot-high (6x6) Planar TVF Series LED video wall with a 1.5mm pixel pitch. Complemented with automatic tracking cameras, microphones, and a Cisco Webex room pro system, the LED video wall provides a tailored solution for presentations and video conferencing.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“The 16:9 aspect ratio of the Planar TVF Series video wall matches their traditional video sources without the need for scaling,” Adam Dox, president of Advanced Video Group said. “From an integration standpoint, we’ve had tremendous success with Planar’s LED lineup over many years. We have peace of mind knowing that Planar displays will perform reliably in high-visibility, high-traffic areas, confirming that the investment is truly worthwhile.”

According to Mark Terry, chief information officer at United Community Bank, the superior performance of the Planar displays was a key factor in their decision. “We looked at other options, but in the end, kept coming back to Planar for its picture quality,” he said. “It’s not just a piece of technology—it’s something that brings our community together.”