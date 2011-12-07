BenQ Introduces SmartEco™ Projector Lamp



BenQ America Corp. has announced that it has developed its proprietary SmartEco™ lamp technology to maximize energy savings. BenQ's SmartEco technology combines energy efficiency for longer lamp life with optimized image contrast, enhancing imaging performance while reducing projector operating and maintenance costs.

SmartEco technology saves energy and increases lamp life by adjusting the lamp power to different brightness settings based on the projected content. SmartEco lets the projector compensate for this process with an internal software solution that maintains the ideal color spectrum and also provides an improved contrast ratio. This technology produces no more light than necessary and adapts to the ideal picture setting.

When the projected content contains dark elements, SmartEco dims the lamp accordingly for those scenes without any loss of visible brightness for the viewer. This provides many benefits to users, including prolonging lamp life by up to 70 percent and reducing energy consumption by up to 50 percent.

"SmartEco is a significant breakthrough in projector technology; a true game changer that doesn't come around very often," said Lars Yoder, President at BenQ America Corp. "Particularly for users in the education and corporate market segments, SmartEco significantly lowers costs and enhances picture quality, so that going green does not come at the expense of performance."