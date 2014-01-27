d&b Unveils Column Expansion

The What: The d&b audiotechnik White range of integration solutions has expanded to include the xC-Series column loudspeakers.

The What Else: This latest addition contributes the same qualities to the installation specific White range as the xS-Series and xA-Series, offering visual, physical, acoustical and electrical integration in a manner that meets the most demanding specifications.

The xC-Series comprises three loudspeakers, the 16C, 24C and 24C-E, all designed for seamless integration into difficult acoustic and aesthetic environments, from houses of worship to conference halls, auditoriums and public spaces; anywhere where the requirement for high speech intelligibility is matched by visual demands.

The xC-Series utilizes high vertical directivity control to focus output on listeners and reduce energy radiating into the reverberant field. The passive bandpass design also achieves pattern control in the horizontal plane down to low frequencies, increasing gain before feedback and minimizing unwanted reflections from behind the loudspeaker. The HF array in the 2-way passive 24C has a nominal vertical dispersion of 20°, the main axis can be mechanically adjusted continuously between 0° and -14°. This is combined with an LF section comprising six 4² drivers producing a beam with a fixed downward tilt of 5° and a 90° horizontal dispersion maintained down to 370 Hz.